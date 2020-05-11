Film About Gay Head Lighthouse Move Goes National

AQUINNAH, Mass. (AP) — A 65-minute documentary film about efforts to save the Gay Head Lighthouse on Martha’s Vineyard is going nationwide.

Five years after the lighthouse in Aquinnah was moved 129 feet back from a dangerously eroding cliff, “Keepers of the Light,” a documentary by Liz Witham and Ken Wentworth inspired by the lighthouse’s rescue, will be shown on 80% of the country’s PBS stations.

Witham grew up in Aquinnah with the beam of the Gay Head Light shining in her bedroom every night.

As of mid-May, 246 PBS stations in every state will start showing the film.