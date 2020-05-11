You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Film About Gay Head Lighthouse Move Goes National

Film About Gay Head Lighthouse Move Goes National

May 11, 2020

Gay Head Lighthouse

AQUINNAH, Mass. (AP) — A 65-minute documentary film about efforts to save the Gay Head Lighthouse on Martha’s Vineyard is going nationwide.

Five years after the lighthouse in Aquinnah was moved 129 feet back from a dangerously eroding cliff, “Keepers of the Light,” a documentary by Liz Witham and Ken Wentworth inspired by the lighthouse’s rescue, will be shown on 80% of the country’s PBS stations.

Witham grew up in Aquinnah with the beam of the Gay Head Light shining in her bedroom every night.

As of mid-May, 246 PBS stations in every state will start showing the film.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


