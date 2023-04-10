Provincetown Voters Approve Full-Time EMS

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Town Meeting voters met last week to discuss articles such as the town’s operating budget, housing-related proposals, Citizen Petitions, and more.

The meeting saw close to 600 registered voters.

Voters approved a plan of over $1 million dollars to begin a transition to a full-time combination Fire and Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Department.

The plan states that the Lower Cape Ambulance Association will continue to provide ambulance services and the Fire Department will hire eight new full-time employees who will be Firefighter/EMTs or Firefighter/Paramedics.

While the proposition did pass unanimously at the Town Meeting, it will now also need to pass at the May 9, Annual Town Election.

If approved, the Town of Provincetown’s FY2024 total Operating Budget will be over $34 million dollars.

Other items approved at the meeting include over $5 million in funding for the Town’s Capital Improvement Plan, over $2 million to fund the town’s Community Builder’s development of 65 year-round rental housing units, and a Home Rule Petition.

A recording of the meeting and additional information are available on their website.