You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Provincetown Voters Approve Full-Time EMS

Provincetown Voters Approve Full-Time EMS

April 10, 2023

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Town Meeting voters met last week to discuss articles such as the town’s operating budget, housing-related proposals, Citizen Petitions, and more.

The meeting saw close to 600 registered voters.

Voters approved a plan of over $1 million dollars to begin a transition to a full-time combination Fire and Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Department.

The plan states that the Lower Cape Ambulance Association will continue to provide ambulance services and the Fire Department will hire eight new full-time employees who will be Firefighter/EMTs or Firefighter/Paramedics.

While the proposition did pass unanimously at the Town Meeting, it will now also need to pass at the May 9, Annual Town Election.

If approved, the Town of Provincetown’s FY2024 total Operating Budget will be over $34 million dollars.

Other items approved at the meeting include over $5 million in funding for the Town’s Capital Improvement Plan, over $2 million to fund the town’s Community Builder’s development of 65 year-round rental housing units, and a Home Rule Petition.

A recording of the meeting and additional information are available on their website.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , ,
About Zachary Clapp

Zack is a graduate from Cape Cod Community College who is an avid sports fan and loves everything radio.  Zack joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in 2023.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 