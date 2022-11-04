Fire Officials Remind Public to Check Detectors

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services has issued a seasonal reminder to change batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors in homes and businesses as daylight saving time comes to an end early Sunday morning.

Fire officials said that while checking alarms, residents should look for the date of manufacture on the back of the device. Smoke alarms over ten years of age and CO detectors over seven years old are recommended to be replaced.

Carbon monoxide is the number one cause of poisoning deaths in the United States, according to the DFS.

Fire safety code in Massachusetts mandates that new alarm units should include ten-year sealed batteries with photoelectric sensors.

For seniors needing assistance regarding alarms, Massachusetts has a Senior SAFE Program that aids with installation and testing of the devices.

For more information on the Senior SAFE Program, residents are advised to contact their local fire department or visit www.mass.gov/dfs

By Zac Iven, CapeCod.com News Center