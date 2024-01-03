Fire Officials Urge Residents to Remove Christmas Trees

HYANNIS – The National Fire Protection Association is warning the public of the risks posed by Christmas trees as they steadily dry out and become more flammable as we move further away from the Christmas holiday.

According to the association, 34 percent of home fires involving Christmas trees happen in January, with an average of 150 such fires annually from 2017 to 2021.

For safe disposal, the association advises residents to use the gripping area of plugs when removing decorations to reduce risks of fraying wires, to inspect light strings for bulbs with loose connections and broken sockets, or bare wires, and store electrical decorations in a dry place away from children and pets.

By Mattew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter