Hyannis Modular Home Project Progressing

HYANNIS – Three new modular townhouse buildings recently received their first components.

Housing Assistance Corporation has been overseeing the project at the Lofts at 57 on Ridgewood Avenue. The project will have a total of eight one to two bedroom units, with some being utilized for affordable housing.

“The goal is just to add more housing inventory in downtown Hyannis, where we really need it,” said Director of Housing Development and Planning at HAC David Quinn.

“As you know, we have a serious housing shortage on the Cape, so we’re trying to do what we can to add more units to the market as quickly as we can.”

These units can have their site work and foundation completed while other elements are produced at factories, thus allowing them to be assembled quickly.

This method, according to Quinn, also reduces construction costs.

“So, we’re actively looking for other locations where we can do similar projects to get units online quickly,” he said.

“I definitely hope this is something we can repeat many times in the future.”

The first tenants at the Lofts at 57 are expected to be moved in during the spring.