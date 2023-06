HYANNIS – Hyannis Main Street’s First Fridays event series is set to begin on June 2.

Through December, residents are invited to the Main Street area to enjoy food and drinks, live music, games, and more on the first Friday of each month.

As the summer gets underway, the events will also highlight local business ventures.

For more details, visit the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District’s website by clicking here.