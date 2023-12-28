You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Chatham Prepares for 33rd New Year’s Eve Celebration

Chatham Prepares for 33rd New Year's Eve Celebration

December 28, 2023

CHATHAM – First Night Chatham’s 33rd New Year’s Eve celebration will ring in the new year Sunday night.

Organizers said the event will start with the Town Photo at the Chatham Lighthouse at Noon, with both indoor and outdoor performances and activities including the Noise Parade and Veterans Field Fireworks.

Various performances will continue until 10 PM. 

Thursday is the last day for button sales online, though they will still be available at local merchants and locations.

More on First Night Chatham, including a list of performances, can be found on their website here.

