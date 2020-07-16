First Southeastern Mass EEE Sample of 2020 Found

CARVER – The year’s first positive sample of eastern equine encephalitis within the southeastern Massachusetts region has been found by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The mosquito sample was collected Monday in Carver, within Plymouth County. This marks the third time that EEE has been found within a collected sample in Massachusetts in 2020.

The other two samples were collected in Franklin County. Barnstable County has not had a confirmed positive sample found to date.

EEE is a rare but serious disease that can potentially be fatal. It generally spreads through mosquito bites, and can impact people of all ages. Massachusetts saw 12 human EEE cases last year, with six fatalities.

The DPH is reminding residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes and the viruses they can carry. Apply insect repellent when outdoors and be aware of peak mosquito biting hours, which are from dusk to dawn.

Long clothing and socks should be worn when possible as well.

Standing water in and around homes should be drained, and screens for doors and windows should be repaired or installed.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.