Fishermen Fear Encroachment from Offshore Wind Projects

May 27, 2021

STONINGTON, CT (AP) – Fishermen who work the Connecticut coastline who have weathered recent regulations restricting how much they can catch are facing a new potential threat–offshore wind energy.

They tell The Day that many of the energy projects seek to lease large tracts of ocean bottom in prime fishing areas. They say that can cause problems because when turbines are spaced too close together it makes it difficult for boats to stay apart from each other, particularly in bad weather.

A spokesperson for the federal bureau overseeing the projects tells the newspaper the fishing community has the opportunity to communicate concerns during the standard environmental review process.

From The Associated Press

