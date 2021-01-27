Fishing Industry Impacted by Pandemic

HYANNIS- After starting off strong in January and February of 2020, the fish trade also fell victim to the pandemic.

A report by NOAA Fisheries showed a steep drop in the general demand, especially for fresh products.

Frozen products fared slightly better but sill took quite a hit economically.

Many consider the industry to be resilient and on its way to recovery.

Four billion dollars in aid has been put towards the seafood industry.

“We see an industry in transition. We’ve seen a great deal of interest in and benefit from efforts to help,”said Dr. Paul Doremus, NOAA Fisheries’ Deputy Assistant Administrator for Operations.

Doremus and others are hopeful that this next year will see a change in fortune for the industry as a whole.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter