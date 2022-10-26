Flanagan Supports Court Ruling in Representative Race

DENNIS – Democrat candidate for 1st Barnstable District State Representative Chris Flanagan expressed support for a judge’s recent ruling to allow misprinted ballots to still be counted in November’s election.

Flanagan mistakenly appears on the ballot as the incumbent, which Republican Candidate Tracy Post—who filed the suit—says grants an unfair advantage.

Flannigan said disallowing the ballots sent to Dennis would disenfranchise voters.

“The bottom line is every vote will be counted and that’s exactly what elections are all about,” Flanagan said.

Brewster, Yarmouth and Dennis received the misprinted ballots, but only Dennis mailed them out to voters.

Flanagan said that after he was made aware of the issue by an early voter and made contact with the Secretary of State’s office—which was already aware of the issue—he reached out to district town clerks.

“I subsequently made contact with the rest of the town clerks in the three towns just to make sure that they were aware of the situation and that they had been in touch with the Secretary of State’s office,” said Flannagan.

The Democrat also issued a statement on the issue which can be viewed here.

Flanagan, Post and third-party candidate Abe Kasparian will face off on November 8.