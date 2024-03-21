Food Waste Diversion Program Kicks Off in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A new waste diversion program is up and running in Provincetown to cut down on the town’s food waste and promote sustainability.
Residents with a valid transfer station sticker will be able to dispose of food scraps among other compostable items free of charge.
The list includes fruits, vegetables, coffee grounds and more, says Assistant Town Manager Dan Riviello.
“The benefits that food waste can be turned into beneficial soil, helping to reduce greenhouse gases and chemical fertilizer use, and it keeps it out of just going to the landfills.”
The materials will be collected by a commercial contractor to be turned into nutrient-rich compost at facilities across the state for farming.
The list of accepted and not-accepted items is as follows, according to the Town of Provincetown Department of Public Works:
- Accepted:
- Fruits, vegetables (please remove any produce stickers)
- Coffee grounds, tea leaves, tea bags
- Dry goods (bread, pasta, nuts, rice, grains)
- Dairy products
- Eggs, eggshells
- Meat, fish, poultry and bones (cooked)
- Food-soiled paper products (napkins, paper towels, coffee filters, pizza boxes)
- BPI certified compostable paper and plastic cups, plates, bowels, utensils, etc.
- House plant trimmings and flowers
- Hair clippings
- NOT Accepted:
- Plastic or Styrofoam products of any kind
- Non-compostable plastic bags, wrappers, or film
- Yard or garden waste (leaves, branches, etc.)
- Pet waste or cat litter
- Diapers, sanitary products, baby wipes
- Oyster or clam shells
- Candles, synthetic corks and gum
- Grease, fats, oils
- Ash from wood or charcoal
- Dental floss, Q-tips, dryer lint sheets
- Dead animals