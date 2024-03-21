Food Waste Diversion Program Kicks Off in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A new waste diversion program is up and running in Provincetown to cut down on the town’s food waste and promote sustainability.

Residents with a valid transfer station sticker will be able to dispose of food scraps among other compostable items free of charge.

The list includes fruits, vegetables, coffee grounds and more, says Assistant Town Manager Dan Riviello.

“The benefits that food waste can be turned into beneficial soil, helping to reduce greenhouse gases and chemical fertilizer use, and it keeps it out of just going to the landfills.”

The materials will be collected by a commercial contractor to be turned into nutrient-rich compost at facilities across the state for farming.

The list of accepted and not-accepted items is as follows, according to the Town of Provincetown Department of Public Works: