BREWSTER – The former head coach of the Brewster Whitecaps John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa were among those who died in the same helicopter crash that took the life of NBA champion Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna earlier today near Calabasas, California.

They are survived by their son JJ and other daughter Alexis Altobelli.

John was coach for the Whitecaps for three seasons from 2012 through 2014.

JJ played for Brewster as well and is currently a Red Sox scout.