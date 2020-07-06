Former State Rep. Jeff Perry Endorses Xiarhos

BARNSTABLE – Republican candidate for State Representative in the 5th Barnstable District Steve Xiarhos has announced that he is being endorsed by former Republican State Representative Jeff Perry.



“I am very pleased to provide my endorsement and support to Steve Xiarhos to be the next state representative for the 5th Barnstable District,” said Perry.

“Having known Steve for many years, it is clear he is a compassionate professional in all aspects of his life. We need elected officials who are firm in their values and who are willing to listen and learn about issues and the opinions of voters.”

Perry represented the Fifth Barnstable district in the Massachusetts House of Representatives from 2003 to 2011.

He was also the Republican nominee for United States Congress in what was then known as the Massachusetts 10th Congressional District in 2010

In recent years, Perry has taught courses on Constitutional Law, Criminal Evidence, and American Government at local colleges.

He is the recipient of a Juris Doctorate Degree from New England School of Law.

“Jeff Perry served the people of the 5th Barnstable district with passion, pride, and integrity during his years as our State Representative,” said Xiarhos.

“He was a leader for the 5th Barnstable District and has always been an outspoken grass roots activist for the Republican party and its ideals. I am honored and humbled to receive Jeff’s endorsement of my campaign, and I thank him for his support.”

The Republican primary is set for Tuesday, September 1.

Xiarhos is running against former Sandwich Selectmen Tom Keyes for the Republican nomination.

James Dever is the lone Democrat in the race.