Forty-Eight New Police Officers Graduation From Plymouth Academy

PLYMOUTH – At a recent graduation ceremony, the Municipal Police Training Committee (MPTC) welcomed 48 police officers from the Plymouth Academy’s 75 Recruit Officer Class.

The recruits completed over twenty weeks of intensive, standardized training to serve as full-time law enforcers.

The officers will represent 27 police agencies across the state, including officers stationed in Barnstable, Bourne, Eastham, Harwich, Nantucket, Plymouth, Provincetown, and Truro.

“The latest MPTC graduating class represents our investment in the future generation of public safety leaders who are well-prepared to protect and serve their communities and advance public safety across the Commonwealth,” said Robert Ferullo, Retires Police Chief and Executive Director of the MPTC.

“I commend their commitment to meeting our statewide professional training standards,” he said, “which has prepared these officers to provide communities with exceptional policing services by putting into practice the advanced skills, values, and principles engrained throughout their training.”

The new officers join over 300 graduates from the Plymouth Academy and fellow MPTC-operated academies in the 2023-2024 training year.