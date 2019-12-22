Four Conservation Trusts Contribute to Sipson Island Purchase

ORLEANS – The four conservation groups from the Pleasant Bay watershed towns are supporting the acquisition of Sipson Island.

The Brewster, Harwich and Orleans Conservation Trusts, and the Chatham Conservation Foundation pledged a total of $326,000 toward the purchase of the 24-acre island

The Sipson Island Trust, Friends of Pleasant Bay and The Compact of Cape Cod Conservation Trusts have been working for the last couple years to acquire the island for preservation and sensitive public access.

Sipson Island is the last remaining island in Pleasant Bay that has not been fully-developed or fully-preserved.

“It’s really a tremendous boost to see that the four local land trusts in the towns have banded together to show not just cheerleading support for us to succeed in preserving this island but also financial support,” said Mark Robinson, the Executive Director of The Compact of Cape Cod Conservation Trusts.

Robinson said the financial support from the four conservation groups signifies the regional impact of the island for the public.

He said the island is a very important coastal area.

“Pleasant Bay is the largest estuary on the Cape and it is very significant for shellfishing, and fin fishing, as well as recreational small boating,” Robinson said.

Donations have totaled over $4 million for the $5.4 million purchase.

“This has been solely a privately funded effort to this point,” Robinson said.

The fundraising effort is ongoing. Donations can be made at sipsonisland.org Trust, or thecompact.net.

Robinson said there is a January deadline for raising the remaining funds.

“We are hoping to be able to finish the fundraising before then, but if we don’t, we have the ability to have some small extensions for the closing,” he said.

Robinson said the acquisition of Sipson Island will be a landmark achievement in the history of open space preservation on Cape Cod.

“Cape Codders love their open space,” Robinson said. “It’s what makes us Cape Codders – being able to be outside and enjoy the beautiful natural areas.”