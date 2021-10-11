More School Districts Getting National Guard Transportation Help

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced that the Massachusetts National Guard will expand its school transportation mission to four additional communities as part of an ongoing effort to support school age children and their families during a national driver shortage.

Haverhill, Revere, Wachusett, and Worcester will now receive support following requests for assistance by local government officials.

The additions fall under the governor’s order on Monday, September 13 to make up to 250 service members available for transportation assistance.

The addition of the four communities brings the total number of districts receiving aid up to 13, which includes Brockton, Chelsea, Framingham, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Quincy, and Woburn in addition to the four new districts added.

More than 190 members of the guard have completed the driver’s certification process to operate 7D transport vehicles, with an additional group of about 40 guardsmen providing operational support for the mission.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter