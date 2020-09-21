Four Local Organizations Receive Realtors Grants

NANTUCKET – The Cape Cod and Islands Association of Realtors has helped provide four local organizations with $6,000 worth of grants from the Massachusetts Association of Realtors Charitable Foundation.

According to the organization, the MAR Charitable Foundation awards grants to organizations that Realtor members work with to help those in need throughout the state.

Only non-profit organizations that work with a local Cape Cod or Islands-area Realtor member are eligible to receive funds.

Assist Nantucket received $1,000, Champ Homes received $2,000, and Harwich Ecumenical Council for the Homeless (HECH) and Vineyard House both received $1,500 each.

“It’s a core role of a Realtor to support the communities in which we live and work,” said CCIAOR CEO Ryan Castle in a statement.

“The MAR Charitable Grants program is just one way in which we can give back and help our communities continue to be great, vibrant places to live and work by supporting the most vulnerable among us.”