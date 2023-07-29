Four Sea Turtles Returned To The Wild At West Dennis Beach

WEST DENNIS – After over eight months of rehabilitative care, the New England Aquarium has released three green sea turtles and one Kemp’s Ridley seas turtle back into the wild at West Dennis each.

A small crowd looked on as Cavatelli, Cavatappi, Chitarra, and Rotini, named in keeping with this year’s theme of pasta and noodle names for rescued turtles, crawled from the sand into Nantucket Sound.

Aquarium scientists used satellite tags to track and study the movements of the rescued turtles as they seek to gain a better understanding of the turtle’s migratory and feeding habits.

The turtles were among 518 live sea turtles rescued from Cape Shores during the 2022 cold-stunning season by staff and volunteers with Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary and brought to the Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy.

Thirteen turtles currently remain in treatment as they await their return to the wild.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter