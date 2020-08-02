Free Bike Racks Available For Cape Cod Towns

BARNSTABLE -The Cape Cod Commission’s Cape Cod Bike Rack Program is allowing towns throughout the Cape to install bike racks throughout the Cape for free.

The bike racks have to be placed on public land, and have already been placed in many areas that usually have large gatherings of people and little parking.

“We have seen them at town landings, town halls, libraries, community centers, all sorts of areas where there is a large congregation of folks and typically limited,” said Transportation Program Manager for the Cape Cod Commission Steven Tupper.

Applicants must first purchase the equipment and then apply for reimbursement from the Commission. However, Participating towns are responsible for shipping costs and installation fees.

The program is possible by money administered by the commission through federal funding. The Commission currently has a funding balance of $70,000 which will be dispersed in a first come first serve basis

“Anywhere someone might want to put a bike we would love to help out and get a bike rack out there,” said Tupper