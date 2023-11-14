Fuel Spill Closes Crows Pond Landing in Chatham

CHATHAM – Authorities are investigating a fuel spill at Crows Pond in North Chatham.

The incident resulted in the landing being closed until further notice due to a land-side fuel spill of unknown origin and undetermined quantity.

Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection officials are evaluating the extent of the spill and best course of action to remove contaminated soil.

Town officials said the spill, originally reported to the Chatham Harbormaster yesterday evening, is approximately 25 feet from the water’s edge and there is no evidence any has entered the pond.

The following is the latest statement from the town: