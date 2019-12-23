Congressional Spending Includes Cape Cod Funding

BARNSTABLE – The House of Representatives recently passed two funding packages that Congressman Bill Keating said will avert government shutdown and include significant benefits to the Cape and Islands.

The legislation includes the Combating the Opioid Crisis act to deal with drug issues across the region, the Kay Hagan Tick Act to better fund and deal with tick-borne illnesses and extensions to the National Flood Insurance Program.

The funding also calls for $25 million for the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and National Institute for Health for firearm injury.

Other acts included extensions to the Community Health Centers Fund through to May 2020, funding for Brand USA which promotes international travel to places like Cape Cod and a re-authorization to the export-import bank vital for the cranberry industry.

The implementation of the Rescuing Animals with Rewards Act which will allow existing programs to offer rewards to those who help prevent or identify crimes related to wildlife trafficking also received funding.