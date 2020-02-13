You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Funeral Arrangements Made for Cape Cod Pastor

Funeral Arrangements Made for Cape Cod Pastor

February 13, 2020

From the Fall River Diocese's "The Anchor" news website.

CENTERVILLE – Arrangements for a wake and funeral for a Cape Cod pastor who died suddenly on Tuesday have been made. 

A Holy Hour for Reverend John Perry will take place this afternoon from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Parish in Centerville, with reception to follow from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Parish Center.

Rev. Perry will lie in state on Sunday, February 16 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in St. Joseph’s Parish in Fall River. 

His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 17 at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph’s Parish. 

Burial will follow and take place in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Fall River. 

A memorial mass will also be held on Thursday, February 20 at 8 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Osterville. 

A native of Holy Rosary Parish in Fall River, Father Perry studied at St. John’s Seminary in Brighton and was ordained a priest on June 11, 1983 by Bishop Daniel A. Cronin in St. Mary’s Cathedral.

He served as parochial vicar at Holy Name Parish in New Bedford and Our Lady of Victory Parish in Centerville before being named pastor of St. Joseph’s Parish in Fall River in 1996.

In 2006 he was named pastor of St. Jacques and Immaculate Conception parishes in Taunton, which later became St. Jude the Apostle Parish in 2007.

In June 2014, Father Perry was appointed pastor of Our Lady of Victory and Our Lady of the Assumption parishes.

In addition to serving as Director of Diocesan Cemeteries, Father Perry’s other diocesan assignments have included being the director of Continuing Formation for Clergy; chaplain to two police departments as well as to Cape Cod Community College and the Daughters of Isabella in New Bedford; and auditor of the diocesan Marriage Tribunal.

