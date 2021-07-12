FY2022 Budget Sent to Governor Baker for Approval

BARNSTABLE – The state budget for Fiscal Year 2022 was recently sent to Governor Charlie Baker for review.

Nearly $50 billion was suggested to be put towards items including local aid, historical preservation, and recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

$5.5 billion of the budget would be going towards individual cities and towns.

For the towns in the Fifth Barnstable District, the amount they would each be receiving in Chapter 70 Funding Allocation is as follows:

Barnstable – $13,165,466

Bourne – $5,268,883

Plymouth – $26,600,787

Sandwich – $7,226,188

Unrestricted State Aid will also be provided to each town.

Plymouth will be receiving just over $4 million in state aid, Barnstable will be getting over $2 million, and Bourne and Sandwich will both be getting over $1 million.

Funding to help economic recovery and bolster items such as education, food assistance, mental health, rental vouchers, and substance abuse services will also be provided if the budget is approved.