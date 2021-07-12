You are here: Home / NewsCenter / FY2022 Budget Sent to Governor Baker for Approval

FY2022 Budget Sent to Governor Baker for Approval

July 12, 2021

Massachusetts State House.

BARNSTABLE – The state budget for Fiscal Year 2022 was recently sent to Governor Charlie Baker for review.

Nearly $50 billion was suggested to be put towards items including local aid, historical preservation, and recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

$5.5 billion of the budget would be going towards individual cities and towns.

For the towns in the Fifth Barnstable District, the amount they would each be receiving in Chapter 70 Funding Allocation is as follows:

Barnstable – $13,165,466

Bourne – $5,268,883

Plymouth – $26,600,787

Sandwich – $7,226,188

Unrestricted State Aid will also be provided to each town.

Plymouth will be receiving just over $4 million in state aid, Barnstable will be getting over $2 million, and Bourne and Sandwich will both be getting over $1 million.

Funding to help economic recovery and bolster items such as education, food assistance, mental health, rental vouchers, and substance abuse services will also be provided if the budget is approved.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
About Maura MacDonald

Maura recently graduated college with a degree in political science and a passion for all things media. She also enjoys writing when not in the NewsCenter, working on projects such as her novel and music, and spending time with her dog.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 