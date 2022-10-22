Keating Endorses Galibois for DA

HYANNIS – Rob Galibois has received the endorsement of 9th District Congressman Bill Keating (D) in his bid for Cape and Islands District Attorney.

“I know Rob Galibois is committed to building the coalitions necessary to build stronger, safer communities on the Cape and Islands as our next District Attorney,” said Keating in a statement.

“I hope you’ll join me in voting for him on or before November 8th.”

Galibois, a Democrat, also recently picked up endorsements from fellow Democrats Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr and Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran.

Galibois will face off against Republican candidate Dan Higgins in November.