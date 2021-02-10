Gas Prices Up 5 Cents in Massachusetts

HYANNIS – AAA Northeast’s weekly report shows that the average price of gas in Massachusetts has increased by five cents from the week prior.

The $2.44 average price of self-served, regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State is seven cents cheaper than what it was at the same time last year and two cents below the national average.

As crude oil prices keep rising and following OPEC’s decision to keep production cuts in place, Mary Maguire with AAA Northeast said that gas demand and prices at the pump should continue to increase.

According to GasBuddy.com, prices on Cape Cod range between $2.33 and $2.89.