Gateway Airport to Undergo Disaster Drill Testing

HYANNIS – Full-scale emergency drill testing will take place at the Cape Cod Gateway Airport on Tuesday, September 28.

Police, fire, Coast Guard, and medical crews, along with other regional teams and airport employees that would respond to a disaster, will be on hand for the tests.

The drill will simulate an accident involving an aircraft.

No planes will be used in the drill, but training fires will be set and other exercises will be done to ensure that the response to a disaster would be effective. Volunteers may also be on hand to simulate victims of an accident.

The full-scale drill is required to be done once every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The testing will begin at 5 p.m. Scheduled and charter flights will still be carried out as the drill occurs, but both travelers and residents should be advised that many emergency personnel members and vehicles will be around the airport at that time.