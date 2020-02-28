You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Gov. Baker: State is Preparing for Possible Virus Outbreak

February 28, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker said the state is preparing to release a plan next week on steps needed to prepare for a possible outbreak of a new virus.

Baker said that since the beginning of the month there have been daily conversations among state, federal and local health officials about the virus.

He said contracting the virus in Massachusetts remains a low threat.

State Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said Wednesday that 608 people have been under self-quarantine in their homes in Massachusetts.

Of those, 377 have been released without symptoms.

There has been a single case of COVID-19 in Massachusetts.

