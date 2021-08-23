Baker Announces Grants For Coastal Communities

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced the awarding of $4 million in grants to support coastal communities in their preparations for the impacts of climate change.

Beneficiaries of the funding will include Chatham, Edgartown, Falmouth, Gosnold, Orleans, Tisbury, and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

“Climate Change presents challenges for Massachusetts’ coastal communities, which face increasing storm damage and flooding risks during high tides and coastal storms,” said Baker.

“Our administration remains committed to providing necessary financial and technical support to proactively protect coastal infrastructure from these increasing threats, which is why we have proposed nearly $1 billion in funding for critical environmental initiatives like climate resilient infrastructure through our federal ARPA spending plan.”

The funding is awarded by the Office of Coastal Zone Management (CZM) Coastal Resilience Grant Program.

The CZM is the leading policy and planning agency on coastal and ocean issues within the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

Funds will be used to support efforts such as infrastructure retrofits, shoreline restoration projects and community engagement.

“CZM is very pleased to support on-the-ground construction of shoreline restoration projects this year, along with planning and design projects that will contribute to a more resilient Commonwealth in the future,” said CZM Director Lisa Berry Engler.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter