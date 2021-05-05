You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Graduates Can Pick Up Caps and Gowns Ahead of Virtual Commencement

Graduates Can Pick Up Caps and Gowns Ahead of Virtual Commencement

May 5, 2021

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Community College will host a “Commencement Pick-Up Day” for 2021 graduates ahead of their commencement ceremony. 

Graduates will be able to drive through the college’s ring road and pick up free watch-party goodie bags, caps and gowns, sweatshirts, and yard signs celebrating their graduation. 

During the pick-up day, staff and faculty members will be on campus cheering on the graduates. 

Joey’s Food Truck will also be parked on the campus for the event. 

The Commencement Pick-Up Day will be held Friday, May 7 from 11 am to 2 pm and 4 pm to 7 pm. 

The college’s commencement ceremony will be held virtually on YouTube on May 27 at 6 pm, due to public safety concerns during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 