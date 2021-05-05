Graduates Can Pick Up Caps and Gowns Ahead of Virtual Commencement

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Community College will host a “Commencement Pick-Up Day” for 2021 graduates ahead of their commencement ceremony.

Graduates will be able to drive through the college’s ring road and pick up free watch-party goodie bags, caps and gowns, sweatshirts, and yard signs celebrating their graduation.

During the pick-up day, staff and faculty members will be on campus cheering on the graduates.

Joey’s Food Truck will also be parked on the campus for the event.

The Commencement Pick-Up Day will be held Friday, May 7 from 11 am to 2 pm and 4 pm to 7 pm.

The college’s commencement ceremony will be held virtually on YouTube on May 27 at 6 pm, due to public safety concerns during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.