Grant Applications Opening Again for Arts Foundation of Cape Cod

HYANNIS – The next round of grant funding from the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod (AFCC), which awarded a record $130,000 last year, will open on Friday, January 12.

Separate applications will be available by the Arts Foundation for individual artists and organizations.

“The Arts Foundation’s annual grant giving is a real opportunity for our organization to make a substantial investment in the arts sector to elevate the impactful work being done by arts organizations, artists, and nonprofits in the region,” said Executive Director Julie Wake.

“This year, our goal is to take a serious look at how projects and programs can cross into other sectors and deepen the overall influence that the arts have throughout Cape Cod by raising awareness to and addressing issues affecting our community,” Wake said.

Grants for artists will fund either Building Capabilities, which support opportunities that pertain to an artist’s growth with examples including funding for infrastructure or improving technology, or Community Equity.

Projects or programs that engage underrepresented populations and address community challenges such as social justice, housing, mental health, immigration, or water quality issues will be supported by the Community Equity grants.

The deadline to submit an application as an individual artist is Monday, April 8, as the Arts Foundation anticipates announcing awards in late April.

Three separate info sessions will be held by the Arts Foundation related to this year’s grant giving with the first, for individual artists, taking place on Monday, January 29, from noon to 1 p.m.

Organization applicants are invited to an info session on Tuesday, January 30, from noon to 1 p.m. and a final session for artist applicants will be held on Tuesday, March 19, from noon to 1 p.m.

For more information about the grants and the sessions visit their website.