Great Day at the Gateway Event This Weekend

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis will hold their second annual “Great Day at the Gateway” event this Saturday, September 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. as a part of their Gateway Airport Event Series.

Throughout the year the airport does several different events that are catered to aviation education, said Airport Manager Katie Servis, that bring the community to the airport and this is one of the largest events they do.

“This is really a time for us to really nurture the spirit of flight and aviation and to honor our Military,” said Servis.

With the robust military presence on Cape Cod, Gateway Airport believes it is important to highlight them and educate the region on different aspects of aviation.

This year the event will have a special guest speaker who Servis says will speak about the Coast Guard and their mission for the future.

“Our guest speaker is Captain Rob Potter of the U.S. Coast Guard, he will give some insight as to what he does for the Coast Guard, what his position is as the 21st Commanding Officer for the U.S. Coast Guard at Air Station Cape Cod,” Servis said.

She went on to state that Air Station Cape Cod’s operations span from the U.S. and Canadian border down to New Jersey as well as approximately 1,300 miles off shore.

Food and beverage vendors for the event include Veteran’s Lunch Box, Island Cafe & Grill, Good Times Cape Cod Ice Cream, Mom on the Go, Brews and Cips, Cape Cod Beer, Cape Country 104.

The event will also have military drill team performances and free flights for kids aged eight to seventeen with a pre-registration requirement.