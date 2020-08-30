You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local Towns Get Green Communities Grants

Local Towns Get Green Communities Grants

August 30, 2020

BOSTON – The state has distributed about $13 million in Green Communities grants to cities and towns across Massachusetts, including on Cape Cod and the Islands.

The money will be utilized to create clean energy projects and to develop energy efficiency. The Green Communities program was established with the goal of reaching statewide net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Mashpee, Provincetown, Tisbury, Wellfleet, and West Tisbury all received grants ranging from $12,500 to $200,000 for these projects.

To learn more, visit the administration’s website by clicking here.

