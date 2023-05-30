You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mashpee Affordable Housing Complex Getting Underway

May 30, 2023

Photo courtesy of Preservation of Affordable Housing

MASHPEE – Ground is about to be broken on a new affordable housing complex in Mashpee.

LeClair Village, located along Falmouth Road, is slated to provide 39 units for low-to-medium income households across three buildings.

The Preservation of Affordable Housing has partnered with Housing Assistance Corporation to develop the site, which is projected to be completed by next summer.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31. Speakers at the event will include Congressman William Keating.

