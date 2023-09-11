Guilty Plea on 2nd Degree Murder in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – It was recently announced by Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois that Cleber Mariano, age 36, has plead guilty for his role relating to the murder of Danielle Taylor, of Mashpee, on February 8, 2021.

Falmouth police received a 911 call seeking a well-being check on Mariano who had sent several text messages and phone calls indicating he was suicidal on the date in 2021.

Police arrived at the Cape Wind Waterfront Resort where police found Taylor lying on the floor unconscious and both parties were taken to Falmouth Hospital.

Taylor was pronounced dead at Falmouth hospital and after an autopsy, it was determined that the cause of death was asphyxia by strangulation.

Mariano had attempted suicide and was found with a large laceration to his neck and his right hand.

On December 2, 2021, the Barnstable County grand jury indicted Mariano with 2nd degree murder for the death of Ms. Taylor.

Recently in the Barnstable Superior Court, Mariano plead guilty to those charges and Judge Gildea sentenced Mr. Mariano to life in prison with the possibility of parole.