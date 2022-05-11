You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Habitat Cape Cod Receives Grant from the Harwich Fund

Habitat Cape Cod Receives Grant from the Harwich Fund

May 11, 2022

HARWICH – Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod received a $4,500 grant from the Harwich Fund in support of some of its recently constructed homes.

The money will be used to buy major appliances for Habitat houses on Murray Lane in West Harwich.

“The impact that the Harwich Fund grant will have on these six families and to the town of Harwich is significant,” said Habitat President and CEO Wendy Cullinan.

Cullinan noted the neighborhood is named honor of Bob Murray, an advocate for local housing.

The Homeless Prevention Council also received an award of a $1,000 from the Harwich Fund.

The money will go toward supporting case management for residents in Harwich and help provide access to programs that promote stability. The Chatham Fund also awarded HPC a grant.

The Harwich Fund is managed by the Cape Cod Foundation.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


