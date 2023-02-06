Habitat for Humanity, Federal Officials to Meet on Housing Needs

YARMOUTH PORT – A pair of representatives from Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod will be in the nation’s capital to advocate for local housing needs.

Habitat on the Hill, the organization’s annual conferences featuring housing advocates across the U.S., will be held from February 6 to February 9.

Issues, plans of actions, and solutions to the communities nationwide will be addressed by representatives and leaders in Congress.

Habitat Cape Cod will be represented by Director of Construction Bob Ryley along with Director of Land Acquisition and Project Development Beth Hardy Wade.

Locally, 15 homes are currently under construction through Habitat for Humanity. The organization has developed more than 170 affordable homes on Cape Cod over the last 35 years.