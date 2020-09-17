Agencies Continue Partnership to Offer Aid

ORLEANS – The Housing Assistance Corporation and the Lower Cape Outreach Council have continued their partnership to provide vital resources for those on the Lower and Outer Cape.

HAC CEO Alisa Magnotta said that their organization will be co-located in Orleans going forward.

“Housing Assistance Corporation has had the strategic goal to expand our footprint and to ensure that our services are accessible to everybody throughout the region that we serve,” Magnotta said.

HAC saw a 400% increase in calls for aid since the COVID-19 pandemic began to take its toll on the region in March. Magnotta explained that this growth in assistance for Cape residents underscores the consistent need for these resources. The partnership, she added, makes it even easier for others to gain access to aid.

“For us to partner with another agency that compliments so well the resources that we have, we feel it’s really a win-win,” Magnotta continued.

“One plus one is more than two.”

Along with housing help, HAC and the Lower Cape Outreach Council will be able to offer access to food, bill payments, and other forms of aid.

To learn more, visit HAC’s website by clicking here and the Lower Cape Outreach Council’s website by clicking here.