Handler, Howell Emerge in Preliminary Harwich Select Board Results

HARWICH – Preliminary results from the recent Harwich town election show incumbent Don Howell and Vice Chair of the Local Planning Committee Jeffrey Handler as the winners of the two Select Board seats up for grabs.

According to unofficial results as of Wednesday, Howell edged out former Select Board member Peter Piekarski by just three votes. The count was 1,013 to 1,010 in Howell’s favor. Handler received 1,376 tallies.

The Select Board race was the only contested one on the ballot, as races for the Monomoy Regional School Committee, Board of Water and Waste Water Commissioners, and Brooks Free Library Board of Trustees were unopposed.

Voters also approved all three ballot questions presented to them.

They consisted of a pair of Proposition 2 1/2 exemptions for funding related to wastewater management work and sewer pipe construction on Route 28, as well as a measure to change the town’s charter to reflect gender-neutral language in relation to the Select Board and Chair position.