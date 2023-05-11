Harwich Voters to Decide Selectmen’s Race, Ballot Questions

HARWICH – Harwich residents will head to the polls on Tuesday, May 16 for their town election.

Just one race will be contested on the ballot, as three candidates will be vying for two spots on the Select Board as Larry Ballantine is not running for reelection.

Incumbent Don Howell is going up against challengers Jeffrey Handler, the Vice Chair of the Local Planning Committee, and Peter Piekarski, a former member of the town’s Select Board.

A trio of ballot questions will be put before Harwich voters as well.

The first two questions will ask residents if they approve of Proposition 2 1/2 exemptions to pay for sewer pipe construction along Route 28 as well as additional wastewater management work, matters which were approved at the recent town meeting.

The third question proposes changing the official vocabulary related to Harwich’s Select Board. If approved, the town charter would be updated to reflect a gender-neutral language; “Board of Selectmen” and “Chairman” would be replaced by “Select Board” and “Chair,” respectively. That measure was approved by town meeting voters back in May of 2022.

Unopposed races for seats on the Monomoy Regional School Committee, Board of Water and Waste Water Commissioners, and Brooks Free Library Board of Trustees will also appear on the ballot.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day at the Harwich Community Center. Absentee votes can be submitted at the Town Clerk’s Office from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays until Monday, May 15 at noon.

To learn more about the election in Harwich, click here.