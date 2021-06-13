Harwich Selectmen Revisit Failed Articles

HARWICH – Harwich selectmen recently discussed how to move forward on issues related to failed articles from the Annual Town Meeting.

Article 33, regarding the Hinkley’s Pond Watershed Preservation Project, was reexamined by the board as they discussed the Community Preservation Committee deadline for the year.

Over $200,000 is needed for the project, and the money has to be secured by December.

Board members discussed reopening the issue later as it gets closer to the deadline to consider town involvement in the funding.

The second issue reexamined was Article 36, which was regarding the Sand Pond Revitalization Project.

“Taking the playground out, some of the other repairs to that property seem necessary, so I put it back on the agenda for that,” said Board of Selectmen Chairman, Michael MacAskill when discussing reasons for revisiting this particular article.

They are hoping to replace the old fence with a guardrail-style fence, which is estimated to cost about $1400 and is to be installed by the DPW once materials are acquired.

There was also discussion of demoing the old building at the site, which would cost around $5,000 and potentially be done in the fall.