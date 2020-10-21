You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Harwich Chamber Celebrates National Support Your Local Chamber Day

Harwich Chamber Celebrates National Support Your Local Chamber Day

October 21, 2020

HARWICH – It’s National Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day.

At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on local businesses, organizers of the day said that it’s a time to reflect on the work that local chambers do in the community.

Harwich Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cyndi Williams said that she celebrated the day with a Facebook live video, reaching out to businesses and followers, but noted that it is a special occasion.

“It’s important for everyone to understand that the chambers are here for the communities and their members, supporting them like we do all the time, but especially now through this pandemic,” said Williams.

The Harwich Chamber and the other local chambers have been meeting bi-weekly during the pandemic to talk about what they’re doing, what they’re going through and what they’re members are going through.

Williams points out that many industries that some may not know about are or have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Things like the wellness programs and different groups that businesses have, they’re having to do things online now,” said Williams.

Still, Williams said that local chambers matter and the work that they do for the community doesn’t stop.

“Your local chambers are here for you and we look forward to helping the communities as we get through this,” said Williams.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 