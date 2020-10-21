Harwich Chamber Celebrates National Support Your Local Chamber Day

HARWICH – It’s National Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day.

At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on local businesses, organizers of the day said that it’s a time to reflect on the work that local chambers do in the community.

Harwich Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cyndi Williams said that she celebrated the day with a Facebook live video, reaching out to businesses and followers, but noted that it is a special occasion.

“It’s important for everyone to understand that the chambers are here for the communities and their members, supporting them like we do all the time, but especially now through this pandemic,” said Williams.

The Harwich Chamber and the other local chambers have been meeting bi-weekly during the pandemic to talk about what they’re doing, what they’re going through and what they’re members are going through.

Williams points out that many industries that some may not know about are or have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Things like the wellness programs and different groups that businesses have, they’re having to do things online now,” said Williams.

Still, Williams said that local chambers matter and the work that they do for the community doesn’t stop.

“Your local chambers are here for you and we look forward to helping the communities as we get through this,” said Williams.