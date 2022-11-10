Harwich Considers Stipends to Boost Childcare Accessibility

HARWICH – Harwich officials are considering grants and stipends to expand childcare services for residents.

Selectman Julie Kavanagh said providing funds for childcare would directly target an obstacle leading to many families moving off Cape Cod and diminishing the region’s year-round workforce.

“We’re in a situation where we’re talking about housing, we’re talking about trying to keep families, but this is one of the main reasons people can’t stay on Cape Cod,” said Kavanagh during the most recent meeting of the Board of Selectmen.

She added that the initiative is similar to tax abatements that have been proposed for the elderly on fixed incomes as costs of living rise.

Selectman Larry Ballantine supported the idea, saying that it was “a no brainer.”

Town Administrator Joe Powers said that he would examine ways to incorporate such an initiative into the upcoming budget.