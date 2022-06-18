Harwich Emphasizes Police Chief Power to Keep Order on Beaches

HARWICH – Harwich select board members recently empowered the chief of police with the ability to shut down beaches in order to maintain public safety.

Chief David Guillemette said that the move will help deal with situations like those that transpired last summer on Bank Street and Red River Beach, which he said threatened the safety of residents.

“Most specifically, during the Fourth of July weekends. The past two years in a row have an increase in crowds and violence unlike what the town has seen in quite a while,” said Guillemette in a meeting with select board members.

“This option actually did occur already last year.”

Guillemette said that authorities will only use the option if the situation calls for it, and do not expect to have to utilize the power often.

He also said that the police department will be sure to make town staff and the board aware of any planned closures, though added he didn’t foresee a scenario where that would be necessary.

“I don’t anticipate the need for pre-planning. This is much more of an emergency basis which is what transpired last year. So we’re just confirming that you folks agree that that’s one tool in our toolbox for dealing with the weekend situations, especially on the fourth but it could crop up at any time as well,” said Guillemette.