Harwich Fund Awards Two New Grants To Local Non-Profits

HARWICH – The Harwich Fund of The Cape Cod Foundation has recently awarded grants to two local non-profit organizations.

The Harwich Children’s Fund received $4,300 to support its 2020 Outerwear Drive Program. The funds will be used to acquire jackets and winter boots for about 200 Harwich students ages 5-18 in need of winter clothing.

“Outfitting the kids in toasty warm coats and boots always makes parents smile to know that their kids will be snug safe and well protected for the coming winter months,” said Secretary of Harwich Children’s Fund and Director of Harwich Youth Services.

A grant of $535 dollars was also awarded to The Children’s Center of Harwich Port to support the 2020 Playground Equipment Project at its recently re-opened day care center.

“Our new equipment helps the children maintain social distancing while promoting creativity and problem solving as they develop gross motor skills. The teachers also have more to add to our outdoor curriculum which is great because we are trying to be outdoors as much as possible during this this,” said Director of The Children’s Center Abby Newberry-West.

These grants along with $1,750 awarded to friends of Monomoy Early Childhood Education, bring the total amount given in grants by the Harwich Fund this year to over $6,500.