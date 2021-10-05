Harwich Implements Numerous Shellfishing Closures

HARWICH – Authorities in Harwich are reminding residents that closures and restrictions for shellfishing in the region are in effect as of October 1.

The north side of Allen Harbor, Muddy Creek to the west of Route 28, and the entirety of the Red River have been permanently closed due to elevated bacteria counts in each area.

Non-permanent closures have taken place in Nantucket Harbor, Allen Harbor, Herring River, and Round Cove, which will all not allow shellfish permits.

Pleasant Bay and beaches on Nantucket Sound will be open to all permits while Muddy Creek East of Route 28 and Wychmere harbor will only allow recreational permits.

Further inquiries concerning the condition of shellfishing areas should be directed to the town’s Natural Resource Department.