Harwich Port Parking Committee Discusses Past And Future

HARWICH – The ad hoc Harwich Port parking committee met earlier this month to discuss the accomplishments of the past year.

Improvements included 35 employee parking spaces in the TD extension lot and the addition of multiple large parking signs in the municipal lot in the village and at the Pleasant Street entrance/exit.

The board also recommended that an additional “No Beach Parking” sign be added in the municipal lot.

The cooperation TD Bank and Cape Cod 5 had with the town by allowing the public to use their private lots after 5 p.m. was praised by the committee.

Chairman of the ad hoc Harwich Port Parking Committee Al Donoghue recommended that after a final meeting in January the board be dismantled.

“The committee at this time believes it has done all that it can relative to parking in Harwich Port and recommends that the current ad hoc committee be dismantled”, said Donoghue

Donoghue recommended that the recreation department keep an eye on beach parking issues.

“The growth of the downtown area is expanding, it’s great, but as you all know there is very little parking”, said Donoghue.