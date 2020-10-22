You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Harwich Offers Residents Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

Harwich Offers Residents Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

October 22, 2020

HARWICH – Harwich residents will be able to receive a drive-thru flu shot on October 29.

The Quadrivalent influenza vaccine–not the high dose senior vaccine–will be offered for those aged 6 months and older at the Harwich Community Center.

Visitors are advised to wear a face covering and leave all pets at home, as they remain inside their vehicles while receiving the shot.

The clinic will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., and registration beforehand is required. For more details, visit the town’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 