Harwich Offers Residents Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

HARWICH – Harwich residents will be able to receive a drive-thru flu shot on October 29.

The Quadrivalent influenza vaccine–not the high dose senior vaccine–will be offered for those aged 6 months and older at the Harwich Community Center.

Visitors are advised to wear a face covering and leave all pets at home, as they remain inside their vehicles while receiving the shot.

The clinic will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., and registration beforehand is required. For more details, visit the town’s website by clicking here.