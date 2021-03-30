Harwich Sees Surge in Virus Cases

HARWICH – The Town of Harwich has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, with the town now back in the red zone.

Most other areas of the Cape have also seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases.

As the weather gets warmer, the number of people visiting and vacationing is going to increase, which could also potentially cause more danger as far as the virus is concerned.

However, the number of vaccinations being administered is also increasing Cape-wide.

Additionally, the Council on Aging and the fire Department will be administering vaccinations to vulnerable elderly residents.

Many on the Cape have had at least one of their two doses of vaccine.

“We have over 3,000 full-time residents who have been fully vaccinated and we have a little over 5,000 total who have at least one shot,” said Dr. Katie O’Neal, Director of Health.

With the increases in vaccinations, it’s still important to remember to observe proper social distancing guidelines and continues to wear masks.

It is believed that even after being vaccinated, individuals can still transmit the virus to more vulnerable individuals.

