Harwich Select Board Approves Proposed Opioid Programs

HARWICH – The Harwich Select Board has given their full approval to a series of proposals for uses of opioid settlement money.

A legal settlement totaling $26 billion related to roles played in the opioid addiction crisis nationwide was reached last year by drugmakers and distributors like Johnson & Johnson.

Massachusetts municipalities will benefit from more than $500 million offered through that settlement, with funding going towards resources like recovery, treatment, and harm reduction.

Recommendations for plans were offered earlier this month by a working group made up of Harwich officials like Health Director Katie O’Neill and Police Chief David Guillemette.

The pitch for the current fiscal year included the development of relationships with healthcare and outpatient organizations as well as the development of programs for youth outreach that would begin in grade 6, according to O’Neill.

The Select Board was unanimously supportive of the ideas when they were presented, but the town had to ensure that they were in line with state frameworks.

Finance Director Ann Marie Ellis was able to confirm that they were feasible prior to the meeting on Tuesday, February 21.